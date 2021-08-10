MILTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) believes attributes of a distribution center employing more than 1,000 people which he visited Monday exemplify those held by many businesses located within his congressional district.
Keller spent approximately one hour touring the Weis Markets Distribution Center in the Milton Industrial Park.
“Weis Markets is a great company, outstanding people,” he said.
Keller was particularly impressed with the way in which the ownership and management interacts with employees.
“They know everybody’s names, the employees here,” he said, adding that the same is the case in businesses across the region.
During his tour, Keller took time to speak with those working at the distribution center. He particularly enjoyed speaking with David Kramer, the center’s lead banana ripener.
Kramer explained the journey of the banana from Central America to local supermarket shelves.
According to Kramer, Weis Markets receives Dole bananas from Costa Rica, Columbia and Honduras.
The bananas, Kramer said, are shipped by boat to a harbor in Delaware and trucked to the distribution center in Milton.
“(Bananas are) probably 10 days old when we get them,” he said. “We ripen them for five to seven days.”
While in the distribution center, Kramer and other employees monitor the bananas to make sure they are ready to be sent to the supermarket shelves for purchase.
Keller said it’s important for the community to understand what takes place at the distribution center.
Members of the Weis Markets management team noted during the tour that the warehouse currently needs to hire about 50 additional employees.
Across the super market chain’s approximate 200 stores, 1,000 to 2,000 employees are needed.
Keller said businesses throughout his district, and the nation, are experiencing a shortage of workers.
“We need to look at policies that get people back to work,” he said.
Long term, he said students must be taught the many jobs which are available in the communities where they live.
