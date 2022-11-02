BLOOMSBURG — Dr. Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University has been appointed to serve on Pennsylvania's Tuition Account Program (TAP) Advisory. Hanna's appointment runs through September 2026.

The board advises on the work of the Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program, which provides families with a tax-advantaged way to help save for their children's higher education.

