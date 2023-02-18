MIFFLINBURG — For more than 25 years, residents of the Susquehanna River Valley have escaped the winter blahs by heading to the great outdoors in western Union County.
Whether the weather is mild, or snow is falling, R.B. Winter State Park will hold its annual Snowfest from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
"A lot of folks don't know that the park is open during the winter months," R.B. Winter State Park Manager Michael Crowley said. "It's a beautiful park it takes on a whole new look in the wintertime."
But with the winter being as mild as it has been, there is currently not much snow and very little ice in the park.
The staff and volunteers that help produce Snowfest have dealt with all types of weather over the last 26 years, and continue with the event come rain, shine, snow or mud.
Some events will need to be canceled in the event there is no snow or ice, but others are designed to be enjoyed regardless.
"Currently there is very little snow around the park, and about 2-inches of ice on the lake," Crowley sad. "At this point snow and ice activities at this year's Snowfest will not happen. It's really hard to tell, if we had three or four days of really cold weather we could have some ice fishing, but as of now we don't have anyone giving ice fishing demonstrations. If we get some snow, then there will be the possibility of snow shoeing in the park."
"Everything at this year's Snowfest will likely be passive recreation."
There will be numerous organizations that will still be participating in the event, including The Penn's Valley Conservation District, Union County Conservation District, Trout Unlimited, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeepers, Linn Conservancy, Stike K9, Smokey Bear, Sugar Valley Lowriders and the Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association.
"There are some organizations that will be helping kids make pine cone bird feeders," Crowley said. "The Penn's Valley Conservation District will also be holding a live stream invertebrate survey.
"A lot of this years event will be informational, but as always it's a great opportunity for folks to come out and just enjoy the park."
"The Mid Penn Trailblazers will also be holding their annual Snowfest 3.5 mile trail race at 1 p.m.," Crowley noted.
Registration for the trail race is open through Feb. 19. Visit https://runsignup.com/.../Mifflin.../SnowFest35MileTrailRace for more information or to register.
"The event is good for all ages as there will be hands-on events from the conservancies to do, plus just to get outdoors and enjoy a hike or winter picnic is enjoyable," Crowley said. "Our summer concession will also be at the event to offer various foods to warm people up for the day."
Friends of R.B. Winter Park will be holding a silent auction as part of the event.
"The silent auction will have nearly 70 different items that visitors to the park can bid on," said Friends Treasurer Jack Miller. "We have several different gift cards to several restaurants, plus Subway, and Dunkin Doughnuts. There will also be several pieces of signed sports memorabilia among other things to bid on and possibly win.
"All proceeds from the silent auction go back into the park," he continued. "We've provided four benches, an AED device, playground equipment, mulch and more to the park through the funds raised by the silent auction."
Crowley appreciates all Friends of R.B. Winter State Park do for the park.
"They have been doing a lot for the park," he said. "They are definitely a wonderful organization which gives people the opportunity to volunteer at the park."
The park has recently faced some challenges lately that may limit what the park has to offer during the winter.
"We used to have a year-round naturalist on hand at the park to give environmental and educational demonstrations, but after she retired the state made the position a part-time position," Crowley said. "Now the naturalist will only work between March and November."
