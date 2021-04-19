LEWISBURG — A $50,000 state grant awarded the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) for pandemic-related relief was timely to say the least.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said the amount was the maximum they could apply for. The SEAM (Saving Elm and Main Streets) grant came via the DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) and is for shortfalls related to the impact of COVID-19.
“We have had one full year, from the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival in 2020 until this coming June with 'zero dollars' in event revenue,” Ruby said. “Funds that we were able to raise that would have had to raise but would have had to cover basic operating expenses we can now fund in different directions where there is meaning.”
Rent, utilities, manager and staff salaries are among eligible uses. Recovery and resiliency costs as a result of the pandemic such as internet and meeting costs are also
The grant will essentially keep LDP lights on and doors open so they can continue to support the downtown business environment.
“Some of the other funds we have already raised or will continue to raise or the event income that comes in this year can now be used to continue to support programs we have like the flower baskets and our downtown dining initiative,” Ruby said. “We're looking and expanding out outdoor dining space.”
Ruby said the 2020 dining initiative set up tables in parts of downtown allowed people to order food at local restaurants and enjoy it outdoors.
It was put into place during a period when indoor restaurant service was severely restricted due to the pandemic and eatery owners were glum about their chances of remaining open. Ruby said it was a success and envisioned it would be bigger and better in 2021.
“We're definitely looking to make it really pretty,” said Lynn Ragusea, LDP executive assistant. “People enjoyed the tables but (we're) making things really enchanting and our downtown enjoyable to be in.”
Ragusea noted the flower baskets on Lewisburg streetlight stanchions would be up soon and there would be flowers around dining tables. A warm atmosphere for people-watching and socializing at proper distances was what they were after.
Ruby conceded that the 2020 outdoor dining vision was a little unfinished-looking in part due to uncertainty of funding.
“LDP is financially stable,” Ruby added. “This grant makes us able to take on projects we intended to take on.”
Live from Lewisburg, a series of performances with partners CommUnity Zone and Campus Theatre, will compliment the abbreviated Music in the Park program planned. Ruby noted the fees to pay Live from Lewisburg performers came from a Bucknell University Community Engagement grant.
Another collaboration will result in interactive light displays downtown during the holiday season. Ruby said she spoke with a vendor of a “singing tree.”
Businesses are open and people are coming downtown, Ruby concluded, resulting in “positive energy” along Market Street and into the side streets.
“One of the things this pandemic highlighted in a rearlly good way is that people really do value their small downtowns and their small businesses,” Ragusea added. “People did come out and support them even if it might not have been enough as a normal budget is concerned.”
The “local love,” as Ragusea put it, was great to see.
Ruby added that though some businesses still struggle, most have survived.
“You don't come back from what we went through last year in a couple of months,” Ruby added. “It can take a couple of years. But people are ready to do that and welcome people downtown.”
Other downtowns in the region saw similar support during the early stages of the pandemic, Ruby observed, and are now seeing similar comebacks.
