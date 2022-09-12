MONTOURSVILLE — The PA Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the reported failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) natural gas pipeline and consumptive water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to a press release issued by Friends of the 'Sock.
The construction site is on both sides of Route 87, approximately 8 miles north of Montoursville.
On Sept. 5, the release said a rainstorm caused the wash out of erosion and sedimentation controls and a heavy sediment plume in Loyalsock Creek, for several miles downstream of the construction site.
“Effective erosion and sediment controls are critical to protecting the water quality in the Loyalsock. PGE’s failure is a violation of the state’s Clean Streams Law,” said Barb Jarmoska, spokesperson for the Friends of the ‘Sock. “Without those controls working, a world-class fishery and critical recreational resource for the entire region is severely threatened.”
The Loyalsock is classified by DEP as an Exceptional Value stream whose water quality must be protected by law, with no degradation. The creek was also named by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as the 2018 Pennsylvania River of the Year and called a “timeless treasure.”
The release said PGE just started construction of a high-pressure natural gas gathering line that will cross under the Loyalsock Creek and connect two parcels of State Forest land the company leased from DCNR, to develop up to 80 additional shale gas wells in the Loyalsock Valley region.
The project involves the construction of 2.5 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines up steep slopes on both sides of the Loyalsock Creek and the aboveground placement of freshwater pipelines up those same slopes.
PGE’s site prep work on the banks of the Loyalsock Creek includes clear-cutting trees from a work area along Route 87 in Gamble Township and the construction of a coffer dam in the creek, the release said.
“Friends of the ‘Sock are monitoring the entire PGE project for compliance with strict environmental protection requirements,” said Jarmoska. “The project is not only being built through a sensitive watershed in the middle of our community, construction is happening within feet of some of our homes.
“We want to thank both DEP and the Fish and Boat Commission for their quick response to this significant pollution incident."
