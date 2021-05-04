LEWISBURG — The Heart of Lewisburg Summer Craft Festival will proceed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, based at but not limited to Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, explained the festival was traditionally held on the weekend of the Bucknell University Alumni Weekend. But the Bucknell alumni event will be virtual this year and Ruby said planning for a safe event proceeded.
“We are going to have about the same number of vendors that we’ve had in past years, about 120 total,” Ruby said. “But it is going to use about three times the space.”
All of Hufnagle Park will be in use and Sixth Street from White Pine Alley to St, Louis street will be vendor space. The municipal parking area along Cherry Alley and grassy park area near The Piers will also be in use to maintain safer distancing.
A map will be provided for vendors who will also be along Market Street, on the sidewalk, between Second and Fifth streets. Ruby and Lynn Ragusea, LDP executive assistant, said the map would be somewhat like what is provided for the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. The Standard-Journal will also distribute the vendor’s map.
Ragusea stressed that visitors should take advantage of the hours of the festival, arrive early if possible to encourage safe interpersonal distances. Facial covering will also be part of the scene in order to keep it safe.
“We will asking everyone to wear masks,” Ruby said. “We will have disposable masks available for anyone who forgets them. Hand sanitizers will be out (and) we will have volunteers out helping make sure everyone stays safe.”
Ragusea and Ruby said keeping the spring festival a safe one would help ensure there would be a fall edition of the festival.
To date, spring vendors and attractions included rescue animals from Young’s Funny Farm, educational presentations by Ryan “The Bug Man” Bridge, balloon arts and music. The family-oriented events will all be in Hufnagle Park, near Kidsburg which will also be open.
Ruby said vendor slots were full with some already signed up for the fall festival.
