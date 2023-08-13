Digital history research enabled by $150K grant

Students and faculty at Lycoming College record a podcast in the Humanities Resource Center.

 PROVIDED BY MAX WILHELM

WILLIAMSPORT — A $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in support of Lycoming College’s Humanities Research Center (HRC) has enabled student interns to spend the summer months working collaboratively with faculty members to develop a digital history of the college.

Each student-faculty team addressed an important moment or movement in the college’s history, especially as it relates to local and national historical contexts, fusing research, interviews, podcast development, and work with Lycoming College Archives and local entities to develop digital exhibits. The work completed this summer will help to establish the procedural groundwork and technical platforms for future, expanded undergraduate digital humanities research.

