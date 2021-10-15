LEWISBURG — Commencement for the Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) Class of 2022 will in all likelihood be at Sojka Pavilion on the Bucknell University campus.
Lewisburg Area School District directors approved a contract with the university to host commencement between 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Sojka. Between 10:30 a.m. and noon that day the venue would be reserved for rehearsal.
The district agreed to a fixed rental fee of $1,500 plus a 6% occupancy tax. Projections of additional costs included ushers ($18 per hour per person), security ($25 per hour per person), a $1,200 floor covering fee and other personnel needed to support the event. If the event is cancelled more than 90 days before graduation day, the district would be on the hook for 25% of projected costs.
Dr. Jennifer A. Polinchock, LASD superintendent, and several directors praised the 2021 graduation ceremony at Sojka.
Benefits mentioned included letting parents get a better look at the graduating students and improved video of the event offered by Bucknell resources. Polinchock also noted that end-of-school cleaning of the high school could be expedited if commencement was not in the gym.
“Barring any outbreak of COVID, we wouldn’t have the restrictions on how many guests could come,” Polinchock said. “We could professionally stream video for family members who are not in the area.”
Though the agreement was approved without a dissenting vote, Director Cory Heath asked what could be done at Bucknell which couldn’t be done at LAHS.
Paula Reber, LAHS principal, replied that costs incurred for having commencement at the high school included renting a stage from Williamsport, additional chairs, maintenance costs, set-up time and other expenses totaling about $2,000.
As graduation could be before the last day of school, the gym could also still be needed for physical education classes. It was noted that the demand for tickets often exceeded the supply even before limits were placed on indoor gatherings.
A $9.2 million contract with the McClure Company was approved so that heating and air conditioning improvements may proceed at a number of district buildings.
The contract with McClure included an energy savings guarantee, whereby the Harrisburg-based company would modify energy savings measures if first-year projections were not met. If first-year projected savings were not met after modifications, McClure agreed to reimburse the district for the difference.
Later in the in meeting, directors agreed to transfer $2.5 million from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund for 2021-22. Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said the funds could be put toward HVAC modernization and other projects. The district would soon be reimbursed with Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSR) funds.
Directors approved a $1,595 district subscription to FamilyID, a program which will streamline the entry of students in athletic programs.
Stephanie Beaver, LASD director of pupil services and athletics, noted the efficiencies associated with FamlyID included improved processing of eligibility and physical exam forms.
Ways to grow followers on Facebook and Twitter were also touted by FamilyID along with communication improvements between parents, athletes and coaches.
