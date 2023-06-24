MIFFLINBURG — Independence will be celebrated during festivities sure to attract strong crowds July 4, in both Mifflinburg and New Berlin.
The festivities in Mifflinburg will take place in the community park.
"This is the 51st year," said event organizer Heidi Criswell. "It has been organized by the Mifflinburg Fourth of July Committee and the Kiwanis Club. Unfortunately, the committee is old and they are retiring. At this time, the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association is helping them to get through this year. After this event is over, we will sit down and discuss a path moving forward."
Activities kick off with the annual 5K race registration will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., with the race stepping off at 8.
For race updates, or to register online, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg5k.
There will also be a half-mile Children's Fun Run with registration from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. The fun run will start at 8:50 a.m. for children ages 5 and under, and 9:05 a.m. for children ages 6 and 7, and 9:15 a.m. for children 8 and 9.
At 9 a.m., the Mifflinburg Kiwanis CLub's tennis tournament will begin, at the Second Street courts.
Tournament divisions include singles for those 16 years old and under, adult singles, and open doubles.
The Mifflinburg Kiwanis will also be sponsoring a pet parade, to be held at 11 a.m. along Eighth Street, to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, to Fifth Street and to the Mifflinburg Community Park.
The Mifflinburg Hose Company will be hosting a chicken barbeque starting at 11.
There will be horseshoe and quoit pitching, as teams are encouraged to gather at the park for a ringer of a good time.
A game time, for children ages 10 and under, will also be held. Registration begins at 1 p.m., with games starting at 1:30.
An evening festival, featuring bingo, good and games will take place from 3 to 10 p.m.
"This year we have changed up a few things as we are starting the festival earlier, at 3 p.m., and it will run until the fireworks," Criswell said. "We have two bands. Just Folk will play in the afternoon, from about 3 p.m. on. Lucky Afternoon is playing in the evening."
There will be several fundraisers going on as part of the festivities.
"We have expanded a bit as there will be a few more non-profits on hand selling food, etc., and there will be activities at night, including a dunk tank and ring toss," Criswell said. "The buggy museum will still be doing the bingo."
The annual fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m.
A full day of festivities is also planned at the Borough Commons, located along Penns Creek, in New Berlin.
New Berlin Activities Committee President Logan Roush said festivities will kick off with the fourth annual cornhole tournament. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the tournament starting at 11.
The tournament feature a one-division, double-elimination format, best of three games. Teams are guaranteed four games.
The top four teams will receive $250, $200, $100 and $50, respectively.
The kids turtle derby will take place at noon, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.
Roush said the longevity of this July 4th activity and it's popularity lies within a ages old fable.
"I think the uniqueness and novelty of the race appeals to so many as most people, young and old, have heard the story of the tortoise and the hare and here we see it almost in real life," said Roush.
"The longevity of the race means that this is a tradition that very well could be in its third generation for some families. Grandparents who raced their own turtles as children are now gathering to watch their grandkids chase the Turtle Derby Gold," he added.
Representative from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be on site to identify which turtles are legal to race.
No endangered species will be permitted to race, and all turtles are to be returned near to where they were found. Those turtles not allowed to be raced are the Woodland Box Turtle, Blanding Turtle, Spotted Turtle, Wood Turtle, Bog Turtle, Southeastern Mud Turtle and Northern Red Bellied Cooter.
Also during the day, the New Berlin American Legion will have games and hot dogs for kids.
There will also be hot sausages, and a food tent with soda, water, hot dogs and hamburgers throughout the day. An ice cream truck will also be on hand.
There will be music at the commons, as a sound system leading up to the 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be provided by Jared Stumpff.
Rain date is Wednesday, July 5th. Mike Bixler from Bixler Pyrotechnics will be arranging and doing the display.
Roush said the event wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers and he hopes that more step up to the plate to continue such activities for years to come.
"Just as a house is not a “home” without love in it so too is a town not quite a “hometown” without a sense of belonging. Without volunteers these events where you can spend time with your friends and neighbors right in your own “backyard” cease to exist," said Roush.
"The sense of community goes away and with that fun events such as Fireworks for everyone to enjoy. The older generations who have sustained these events for years and years need the community’s support to keep them going and to keep these fun family events possible," he explained.
For more information on the festivities, visit https://www.facebook.com/people/New-Berlin-Activities-Committee/100064541809151/
Or contact the committee at 570-217-4336.
