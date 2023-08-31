LEWISBURG — The Union County Trail Authority is preparing for this year’s harvest season by raising awareness of trail user safety.
Some of the agricultural area cautions include the following:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — The Union County Trail Authority is preparing for this year’s harvest season by raising awareness of trail user safety.
Some of the agricultural area cautions include the following:
• Keep alert for large machinery and trucks at all crossings.
• Watch out for debris from farm machinery.
• Do not feed, call, yell at, or tease livestock.
• Stay on the trail. Do not enter farm buildings, pastures, ponds or fields.
The trail authority also recommends not feeding any animals that you may find on or along the trail, including cats, since most of the cats belong to the nearby farms. This also causes congestion during the busier summer months with people randomly stopping or the animals approaching trail users which can pose a danger.
Along with agricultural area caution signs, there are stop signs for all trail users at intersections. Pedestrians, bike riders, and runners should stop and look both ways before crossing roadways. Drivers on local roadways likewise should anticipate trail users at the designated crossings which are marked with advanced warning signs and painted crosswalks.
When on the trail, be courteous to other trail users. If pulling off to the side, make sure no one is near you and announce if you are passing and give other users enough space. It is recommended that people pass on the left.
For convenience, there are trash cans at each trailhead in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and even halfway in between in Vicksburg.
“The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail is a tremendous community asset for recreation, health, transportation and tourism and we need everyone doing their part to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience on the trail”, said John Showers, chairman of the Union County Trail Authority.
The authority has closed the Mifflinburg restrooms due to ongoing vandalism, but they will be open for any special events that may be happening in Mifflinburg or on the trail. There is a portable toilet outside of the restroom building that trail users can use through December, when it will be removed until the following spring.
For any updates on special events on the trail or to report any problems you see, visi https://unioncountytrails.org/, or you can contact the trail manager at 570-524-3878.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.