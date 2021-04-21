EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — National Night Out partners in the Lewisburg area announced Tuesday that the 2021 edition of the event would be cancelled.
National Night Out, hosted by law enforcement and other sponsors, typically drew thousands of people to Lewisburg Community Park for a variety of family-oriented attractions. It was also canceled in 2020 amid gathering restrictions due to COVID-19.
Cpl. Travis Burrows, of co-host Buffalo Valley Regional Police, released the decision and noted National Night Out would be back and “stronger than ever” in 2022.
“Even though we are starting to get back towards normal we still have restrictions in place,” the release noted. “We feel COVID-19 will be an issue for the rest of
The announcement acknowledged the event beings thousands of people to a relatively small area and that safety was the top priority of organizers. It also acknowledged the economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
