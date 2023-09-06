DANVILLE — he Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Safe Kids PA Susquehanna Valley Partner and the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will host a child safety seat inspection and used seat collection from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Geisinger Woodbine parking garage in Danville.

As part of Child Passenger Safety Month, the safety seat check will aim to reduce crash injuries and fatalities in children. Safe Kids Worldwide reports three out of four car seats are used incorrectly. A correctly used child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by 71 percent.

