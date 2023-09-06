DANVILLE — he Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Safe Kids PA Susquehanna Valley Partner and the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will host a child safety seat inspection and used seat collection from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Geisinger Woodbine parking garage in Danville.
As part of Child Passenger Safety Month, the safety seat check will aim to reduce crash injuries and fatalities in children. Safe Kids Worldwide reports three out of four car seats are used incorrectly. A correctly used child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by 71 percent.
Parents and guardians of children can have their child safety seat inspected by certified technicians. Each inspection requires approximately 30 minutes, ensuring safe installation, though infant seats may take extra time. Participants are reminded to bring their child, safety seats, vehicle manuals and safety seat manuals when possible.
The collection will aim to remove unsafe seats from the community.
Child safety seats should no longer be used under the following conditions: If they are expired; have been involved in a serious crash; have missing parts or are broken or rusted; have no model number or date of manufacture; and are on a recall list or the manufacturer is no longer in existence.
Motorists are reminded under Pennsylvania’s primary child passenger safety law, children under the age of 4 must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle. Children under 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer. Children from age 4 to 8 must be restrained in an appropriate booster seat. Children from age 8 up to age 18 must be in a seat belt.
Due to the potential dangers associated with air bag deployment, children ages 12 and under should always ride in a vehicle’s back seat.
