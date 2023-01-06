LEWISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season, where consumers can support local Girl Scouts by purchasing their favorite cookies.

GSHPA is excited to join forces with its new cookie baker, ABC Bakers, to bring customer-focused responsive service, innovative products, and effective training and digital tools to GSHPA’s Cookie Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.