LEWISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season, where consumers can support local Girl Scouts by purchasing their favorite cookies.
GSHPA is excited to join forces with its new cookie baker, ABC Bakers, to bring customer-focused responsive service, innovative products, and effective training and digital tools to GSHPA’s Cookie Program.
The new partnership will also provide a new online cookie selling platform in Smart Cookies that will help girls take their business beyond the booth through personalized cookie sites. Girls will hone their online business skills through the platform where they will email, accept and manage cookie orders, set goals, manage inventory, and more.
With a new baker comes a few new cookie flavors for customers to enjoy, including refreshing Lemonades, French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Additionally, girls will sell the new Girl Scout Cookie Raspberry Rally, an online exclusive product that gets shipped directly to consumers’ doors. Customers will be able to order these diverse flavors alongside other favorites, like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Adventurefuls and others.
Girls use money earned during cookie season to fund their Girl Scout adventures throughout the year, such as educational field trips and community service projects.
Beginning Feb. 17, cookies can be ordered online from a local Girl Scout troop by entering your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Those ordering must have their order shipped directly to them in order for the purchase to support local Girl Scouts.
Beginning Feb. 24, local GSHPA Girl Scouts will man in-person cookie booth stands, at various locations.
Contact GSHPA Member Services at MemberServices@gshpa.org or call 1-800-692-7816 to be connected with a Girl Scout near you.
