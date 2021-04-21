EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The semiquincentennial of the United States, America’s 250th birthday, will be observed in 2026.
Union County commissioners named Kathy Swope of Winfield as county representative to a Pennsylvania Commission on the US Semiquincentennial.
Swope, Union County Historical Society vice president, called the opportunity to have a “small role” in the planning of the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence a tremendous honor.
“For someone who is as much a history buff and a Daughter of the American Revolution as I am, all of that comes together so well in the things I value,” said Swope, shortly after being named. “I’ll be working with municipalities and organizations throughout Union County to put together the county’s celebration.”
Swope, who also served for many years as a Lewisburg school director, said more details would be known after a fall meeting of the state commission.
“It just brings together so many things that have been part of my life, beyond education, for a very long time,” Swope said. “I started working on my geneology when I was 18 years old.”
Swope said there was still time to work on the details to make the observance memorable and meaningful.
“Part of the objectives of the celebration are to include the contributions of all of the people who have participated who may have been historically left out of the story,” Swope said. “It is also intended to involved young people and children to encourage them to understand the importance of the event in terms of setting and example for the future and hopefully for them to carry the torch going forward.”
Swope said at least one branch of the family has been in Pennsylvania since 1720. Her two “Revolutionary War ancestors” included Lt. Col. Peter Richards and Patrick Hanley. Both were from what was once part of Philadelphia County and is now Montgomery County.
Swope was also instrumental in the Union County bicentennial observances in 2013.
