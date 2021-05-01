LAURELTON — The West End Library will be holding an outdoor book sale from 9 a.m. to 67 p.m. Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7, in the West End Library parking lot, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
Bags of books will be sold for $10 and filled with a mix of hardcover and paperback books. Certain genres can be requested. Pre-order will be accepted between April 19 and 23 by calling the library at 570-922-4773.
Payment is due at pickup on the days of the book sale. Books will be available for browsing the in the gazebo next to the library. For safe browsing, masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be provided.
All funds raised will be used at the library for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
For additional information contact Wendy Rote, library director, at 570-922-4773.
