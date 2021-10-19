ALLENWOOD — The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced the death of a 66-year-old inmate at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Low after contracting COVID-19.
According to the DOJ, Michael Hadam tested positive for COVID-19 at the prison on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and was placed in medical isolation. On the same day, he was evaluated by prison medical staff for flu-like symptoms and respiratory distress and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.
On Friday, Oct. 15, Hadam was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the DOJ.
Hadam had been sentenced in the Western District of Pa. to an eight-plus year sentence for distribution of child pornography. He had been in custody at Allenwood since June 8, 2015.
