MILTON — A Chinese auction fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 18, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with the drawing at 3 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit a beautification project in the parish cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.