MILTON — Students this school year learned how to adapt to a multitude of changes caused by a global pandemic that caught the world off guard.
On March 13, 2020, all students that were attending school in the Milton Area School District were told to take everything home leaving school. Most students that day probably did not expect the rest of their school year to be done through virtual learning via video calls using Microsoft Teams.
“I wasn’t too terribly bummed because I can deal without being around people,” said Draven Ritter, an eighth-grade student.
On the other hand, some students were disappointed because they felt like they were finally getting the hang of everything, said Veronica Cabrera, a freshman.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still a risk to the health of students and staff when the time came for the 2020-2021 school year to begin, a plethora of options were given to students on how they could learn. This included attending class in-person, virtually, both in-person and virtually as a flex student, or through a cyber school program.
This allowed students, such as Ritter, to choose a style of learning they were comfortable with. He chose a cyber program because he did not feel comfortable wearing a mask in school and it gave him more opportunities, he said.
Even with the variety of ways that students could participate in their classes, some faced a few obstacles or challenges. One of these challenges being virtual learning, according to Ryan Bickhart, a freshman.
More specifically, the on and off virtual learning days and the uncertainty of if there would be in-person classes were troubling, he added.
Virtual days were not the easiest for teachers, but they did the best they could to give students enough time to get assignments done and not overwhelm them with too much work, said Bickhart.
“They’re still kind of weird because not everybody has their camera on, so you’re kind of just looking at the same picture and the teacher is the only one really talking… It became a weird thing. It was like ‘can I talk here;’ ‘should I talk here.’ There were always questions of whether to talk or not, but I tried to participate as much as I could to enhance my learning experience,” said Bickhart.
Though there are benefits to the virtual learning days, such as sleeping in a bit longer and possibly playing video games in-between classes, he added.
During the initial shutdown, a major obstacle students faced was not being able to hang out with their friends in person because “you were supposed to kind of stay in your house,” said Bickhart. Playing video games and organizing video calls with his friends helped him to get around this problem, he added.
According to Bickhart, wearing masks was an issue they faced because they were itchy and uncomfortable at first. Eventually, people got used to the “new normal” of life in a global pandemic, he added.
Student athletes faced additional hurdles because sports were not a guarantee at the beginning of the school year, said Bickhart. The hardest part was wearing a mask because it was difficult to breathe and athletes sometimes were not able to take them off, said Ritter.
Full-time virtual students faced other problems, such as certain hands-on concepts were harder to learn, according to Cabrera. It was definitely easier to learn in an in-person science class, she added.
Teachers tried their best to be attentive and helpful to virtual students by sending assignments in formats that were accessible to them and focusing their camera on the whiteboard if they were writing, said Cabrera.
However, a few teachers would sometimes make it seem like virtual students were a distraction from them trying to teach in class, according to Cabrera.
Boredom was a minute issue that virtual students possibly faced when being at home most of the time, added Cabrera. She found new ways to keep herself entertained, such as reading more, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused some people to have anxiety or stress, said Bickhart. Though, it also created stronger bonds within families and communities, which helped with keeping a positive mindset during those times, he added.
It was surprising how everyone united so quickly to end the threat of the COVID-19 virus, said Ritter.
Social media helped to bring everyone together and make them feel more connected during those tough times, said Bickhart.
“Social media was a form of distraction, like giving people an outlet for their energy. It gave them something to do with their time. It was safe because they did not have to go out and risk being exposed to COVID-19,” said Cabrera.
Social media had negative ramifications too, according to Bickhart.
Many people posted about how humans have never really dealt with something like this before and how dangerous the virus is, which caused people to go into an unnecessary frenzy, said Ritter.
This past year gave students and our society a “good challenge,” said Bickhart. It was a mind opening event for our society as well, according to Cabrera.
“This event could either build our community and the world stronger because we were able to overcome such a huge pandemic…or make us weaker because a lot of people can be influenced by social media very easily,” said Ritter.
Now that the vaccines are out and people know more about the COVID-19 virus, it is tremendous how well everything is slowly going back to what it once was, added Ritter.
It is also strange that for over a year people have been adjusting to life in the pandemic, and now it is changing again, said Cabrera.
The world going back to normal will just have to be another adjustment because many people have gotten used to the way things are now, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.