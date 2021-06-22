NEW COLUMBIA — Organizers hoped summer introductions among groups of area young people could be a catalyst for long-term interest in nature and the outdoors.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said 72 kids, 12 per day, were signed up for six days of HERYN (Helping Engage our River's Youth with Nature) kayaking and fishing. Volunteers helped with the instruction at the Central Pa. Wesleyan Campground near New Columbia.
Morning sessions included kayak practice in a pool and casting with a rod and reel on dry land. Safety and confidence-building were stressed as participants worked toward competitions to test what they've learned in a nearby pond.
Fishing instruction included preparing a rod and reel, casting and a cleaning and cooking demonstration at the end of the day. A closing ceremony included a hands-on environmental program encouraging families to make positive changes to help protect aquatic resources.
"When I was really little, I got acquainted with the outdoors," Zaktansky said. "I got a spark and a passion which ultimately led to me doing what I do now."
Zaktanksy maintained many advocates for outdoor life and preservation of nature began the same way.
"Unfortunately, statitstics show nowadays that kids spend so much time on screens or at home," he said. "They are just not outdoors. They don't have that full experience that is going to spark the next generation of people who care about out outdoors."
The "compact one-day program" was funded by a grant from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Zaktansky said donations from local businesses provided lunches and other items for the budding outdoor enthusiasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.