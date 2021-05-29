LAPORTE — Not quite three miles into the Loyalsock Trail off the northern trailhead, hikers and visitors will notice something that just seems a bit out of place as they glance into the Loyalsock Creek.
Massive boulders — none of which resemble the natural rock formations that pepper mountains and ridgelines throughout Central Pa. — form a rapids along the popular waterway. This area is known as the Haystacks, and there’s no real solid answer as to how these massive boulders ended up in the Loyalsock. Similiar rock formations can be found elsewhere in Lycoming, Sullivan and Wyoming counties, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
During the logging boom over 100 years ago, loggers attempted to dynamite the massive rocks to allow for logging to proceed along the Loyalsock, and several reportedly died in the process. Nothing budged the boulders, though, and they remain for hikers and fishermen to enjoy to this day.
Concentrations of silica make these rock formations harder than native rock formations, DCNR has noted. Updated guidance indicates more research on these formations has led to a few more answers.
Today, the Haystacks are visited year ‘round, with many opting to take a plunge in shallow waters around the boulders during the hot summer days. Some even take on the rapids in kayaks.
Walking among the boulders, it’s easy to see — and feel as you step — the difference between these rocks and the more granite-like, and shale-like formations typical in Central Pa.
Not only do they appear lighter in color and a bit more rounded, they are clearly harder.
Water flowing downstream toward the Haystacks is nearly calm as it approaches, then flows furiously through the gaps in the massive boulders, producing the rapids not often seen in local waterways.
The Loyalsock Trail leading from Dutchman Falls at the northern terminus to the Haystacks is largely lined with hemlock growth. Once the trail dives back toward the Loyalsock from the old railroad grade, thousands of hemlock trees line the trail, with a couple smaller sections of hardwood growth.
Fallen needles soften up the trail, as does the sandy surface near the creek.
This trail features only a few ups and downs, and is relatively flat when compared to other trail hikes throughout this region. It’s a great destination for winter hiking, so long as the snow is less than a foot deep. Anything more and you’ll likely need snowshoes.
If you do the out and back, once you come back up to the old rail grade, take a right and the yellow-blazed Haystacks Trail cuts back to the left and takes you back to the parking lot. It’s a good, steady uphill for a bit, then it levels off. This section of trail features even more hemlocks and treks through a couple of rocky sections, and even boggy areas, as it works its way to the parking lot.
As the weather warms, it’s not uncommon to see the trailhead — which can accommodate a good number of vehicles and has restroom facilities — begin to fill. From the trailhead, the Loyalsock starts at the northeast end of the parking area. A short, steep and rocky ascent leads to the rail bed. A turn to the left heads toward the Haystacks, though a short trip ahead and down from the railbed leads you to Dutchman Falls, a must-see waterfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.