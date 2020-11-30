WILLIAMSPORT — It’s a new day for baseball in Williamsport. A city steeped in baseball history is making history yet again with the news it will be part of the newly created Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League beginning in May.
Major League Baseball, in conjunction with Prep Baseball Report, announced the formation of the league, the first of its kind focused on top prospects eligible to be drafted by major league teams. Major League Baseball’s draft is part of its All-Star Week in mid-July, creating the opportunity for players to showcase their talents prior to the draft through the draft league.
Williamsport Crosscutters officials made the announcement they will be one of six founding members of the league via Zoom Monday morning. Gabe Sinicropi, vice president; Peter Freund, president and principal owner; and Doug Estes, vice president and general manager, hosted the conference.
Joining the Cutters will be the Trenton Thunder, formerly of the Double-A Eastern League, and former New York-Penn League rivals Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears. A sixth team is yet to be announced.
“It’s an exciting day, a new day in the long, storied history of baseball in Williamsport,” said Sinicropi.
“We are ecstatic to have Williamsport continue to be a gateway to the Majors in the all-new MLB Draft League and cannot wait for another season of Crosscutters baseball,” said Freund.
The experience for the Cutters’ fans will change very little. Sinicropi said ticket prices will remain the same for the ‘21 season. The season will be a little shorter — a 68-game regular season which will run late May to mid-August.
The announcements means the end of the relationship with the Cutters and Phillies, which dates back to 2007, however the quality of play may even be better for fans, according to Freund.
Rather than relying on players drafted solely by one Major League team, players forming the MLB Draft League will be solely draft-eligible collegiate juniors and seniors.
“This league, formed by Major League Baseball, is very important to Major League Baseball,” said Sinicropi. “They really have a huge vested interest in the draft league working.”
While Freund was confident there would be baseball in Williamsport in ‘21, he said this model was the best option for Williamsport for long-term viability.
“Williamsport is very important to Major League Baseball,” he said, noting the Little League Classic, which pits two Major League Teams at BB&T Ballpark annually during the Little League World Series.
Alternatives, Freund said, would have been independent league ball, which would have been a tough haul economically.
Players and coaching staffs for the MLB Draft League teams will be assigned by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report. The two entities will also provide league administrative functions.
The Crosscutters have scheduled a Facebook Live event for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, where fans can learn more about the MLB Draft League from members of the Cutters front office and have an opportunity to ask questions about the upcoming season. The event can be accessed at the team’s Facebook page. Those unable to view the live event can watch a recorded version of the session anytime on the Williamsport Crosscutters Facebook page.
Freund noted the community aspect of the Crosscutters, and the need to keep it viable. Several local officials offered their thoughts on the announcement Monday.
“Ask anyone from Williamsport and they will tell you that the Cutters are more than just a baseball team,” said Fred Keller, R-Pa. 12. “They are a cornerstone of our community, providing affordable family entertainment for our region. This partnership will bring new life to the Cutters and ensure that Williamsport remains the baseball capital of the world.”
“This is really great news for the Crosscutters organization as well as north central Pennsylvania,” said state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). “The possibility of not having a professional baseball team in Williamsport, the home of Little League Baseball, was a major concern. Now, the MLB Draft League presents an opportunity to grow the game, while safeguarding the Cutters presence in our region. Let’s play ball!”
