Marriage licenses
• Henrietta Nornhold, 58, of Milton and Matthew Morris, 50, of Milton.
• Kaphil Mentzer, 49, of Taylor Township and Bruce Long Jr., 47, of Lower Mahanoy Township.
• Joshua Tehar, 36, of Northumberland and Milagros Monserrat, 34, of Northumberland.
• Samantha Savage, 26, of Gregg Township and Christopher Reuss, 27, of Gregg Township.
Deed transfers
• Timothy G. Burns to Timothy G. Burns, property in Milton, $1.
• Steven W. Taylor and Leonida J. Taylor to Steven J. Taylor and Leonida J. Taylor, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Judith A. Tyalor estate, James L. Taylor individually and co-executor and Pauline M. Fluke individually and co-executor to James L. Taylor and Pualine M. Fluke individually and co-executor to James L. Taylor and Connie M. Taylor, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Eugene F. Houser Jr. to Eugene F. Houser Jr. and Vriginia S. Houser, property in Milton, $1.
• Crytal L. Elder to Stephanie Balliet, property in Milton, $143,000.
• Ronald L. Conrad and Samuel L. Conrad to Kyle A. Ranck, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Gregory A. Smith estate and Tunesha A. Smith administratrix to Tunesha A. Smith, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Gorbachyou Weekes to Mercedes Antana lara, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Ann Moore, William Moore and Cmaeron Hauck to Cameron Hauck, property in Shamokin, 41.
• Rose Renovations and Property Managemente LLC to Nathan Sulham, property in Sunbury, $165,000.
• Gail A. Moore to Nathan P. Rhodes and Tammy A. Rhodes, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Gail A. Moore to Nathan P. Rhodes and Tammy A. Rhodes, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Melvin Leroy Lynn Sr. estate and Melvin Leroy Lynn Jr. executor to Chad Lawrence Schleig and Jason L. Phillips, property in Sunbury, $65,000.
• John J. Zenyuch estate and Mark Zenyuch exeuctor to Jacob W. Ramer, property in Mount Carmel Township, $65,000.
• Aaron D. Witmer to Jeffrey Allen Wands, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Infinite Property Ventures LLC to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Kulpmont, $13,500.
• Secure Health LP to 2016 Locust Gap Propco LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $10.
• Joyce E. Madara, Joyce E. Davis and John S. Davis to Mark Daniel Madara, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Robert Balons, Ierene Derr and Irene Derr Balons to Frank Belace, property in Kulpmont, $25,000.
• Melinda M. Deppen to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Richard M. Landis and Elaine K. Landis to Samuel Gummo and Marlaina Gummo, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Royalton Renovation and Construction LLC to Nicholas E. Gale, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Melissa Anne Amato to Jessica M. Berg and Teresa Torres, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
• Lynn Hanrahan to Maria Rodriquez, property in Mount Carmel, $51,500.
• Reify Capital LLC to Ricardo J. Rodriguez, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• James Austin Yocum and Deanna Yocum to Mara Carpenter, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Joshua Andrew Edward Yocum to Mara Carpenter, propertyin Herndon, $1.
• Capital Projects LLC to Joshua Real Estate Limited LLC, property in Shamokin, $8,999.
• Dale S. Kessler by agent and Sandra E. Kessler agent and individually to Dale S. Kessler and Sandra E. Kessler Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Eli M. Kessler trustee, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Nicholas Reichner and Jessica Reichner to Jessica Reichner, property in Rlapho Township, $1.
• Nicholas Reichner and Jessica Reichner to Bradley C. Winter, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Phyllis R. Lawrence by agent and Dale A. Lawrence agent to Jason A. Lawrence, Amber M. Deppen and Amber M. Lawrence, property in Rockefeller TOwnship, $1.
• Russell Kolody estate, Danielle Kapushinski administratrix, Danielle Kolody, Daniel Kolody and Ceryl Diane Kolody to Cheryl Diane Kolody and Daniel Kolody, property in Zerbe Township, $5,000.
• Capital Projects LLC to Mercedes Santana Lara, property in Mount Carmel, $18,000.
• Ray E. Pfleegor, Louise L. Pfleegor by agent and Cindy L. Chapin agent to Krista Gombert, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• VA & HJ LLC to Patricia A. Whary, property in Coal Township, $109,000.
