LEWISBURG — The driver of a vehicle implicated in a Lewisburg area drive-by shooting entered a guilty plea Tuesday.
Justin Rene Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, entered the plea to felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure via an electronic link to Union County Court.
District Attorney D. Peter Johnson noted that Calzada, though the driver of the vehicle, was a co-conspirator of passenger and alleged shooter Julio A. Gonzalez. Johnson made the notation after a sidebar discussion in which the parties agreed that felony charge of conspiracy discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure would be changed.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock said Calzada’s guilty plea would be accepted upon sentencing, which could be up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the felony.
Papers initially filed alleged that about 7:25 p.m. June 1, at 1704 W. Market St., East Buffalo Township, a passenger fired a weapon from a light green Subaru and injured two men standing near a home.
Calzada was first contacted by Buffalo Valley Regional Police on June 2 at a local hotel. Papers filed alleged he said he slowed down at the time because a “situation broke out.” He claimed to have no information about the events which unfolded but would not offer the name of the alleged shooter.
One of the men standing near the home, Daevon K. Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg, allegedly fired a handgun back at the vehicle as it was driven away.
Bodden was separately charged with felonies including discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. A pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 in Union County Court.
Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, was scheduled for a habeus corpus hearing at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 22 in Union County Court. Charges included criminal attempt, criminal homicide, numerous aggravated assault charges and related conspiracy counts, all felonies.
