Wertz scholar studies in Barcelona

John Confair

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER

WILLIAMSPORT — When deciding where to pursue a bachelor’s degree, Williamsport native John Confair didn’t have to travel far from home to find his best-fit at Lycoming College. But after winning a Wertz scholarship for high achieving students, he travelled across the ocean to spend a semester studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain.

“I knew I was interested in a smaller school: I wanted hands-on experiences and one-on-one mentorship from faculty. Large state schools were not a good fit with my academic goals,” said Confair. “I had been hearing from a few different people that a study abroad experience would be life-changing, but I wasn’t sure it was an option until I learned that I was awarded a Wertz scholarship at Lycoming. The Wertz Program made study abroad a much stronger possibility and I jumped at the chance!”

