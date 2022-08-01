Breastfeeding provides health protection for mom and baby 

Natalie McCullen

 Provided by UPMC

Breastfeeding is often thought of as a gift between mother and baby. Not only does it provide bonding time, but the health benefits for both baby and mom are undeniable. Breastfeeding gives your baby all the nutrition and disease protection needed for normal growth and lifelong disease protection.

August is National Breastfeeding Month, a month dedicated to educating women and families on the importance of breastfeeding. You may think breastfeeding comes naturally, but it can take more training than many people realize. While it can be challenging, the benefits of breastfeeding far outweigh the trials and they don’t stop after a few months. In fact, studies show that if you continue breastfeeding through your baby’s second birthday, you and your baby can reap more rewards.

Natalie McCullen, RN, BSN, IBCLC, is a lactation consultant with The Birthplace at UPMC Magee-Womens in North Central Pa. She is certified by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and specializes in the clinical management of breastfeeding.

