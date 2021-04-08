LEWISBURG — What better preparation could a Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) nature program director have than earning a degree from “America’s Environmental College?”
Becky Cunfer did just that when she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental education from Unity College in Unity, Maine. For the record, the college’s mission is to both teach sustainability and live the principles involved.
Cunfer, a self-described “country farm kid” from Lehighton, Carbon County, grew up in a family that grew virtually everything they used.
“We raised all of our own stuff, our meat, our own eggs,” Cunfer said. “We were mostly known for strawberries. We had about 10 acres of strawberries.”
The family sold their strawberries while Cunfer’s mom made jellies and jams which they also sold.
“We also had goats,” Cunfer recalled. “We sold goat’s milk and feta cheese.”
Cunfer was pretty sure she would be in the environmental education field since she was a student, but was not sure what to specialize in.
“I had volunteered at a couple of different nature centers,” she added. “Working with wildlife rehab, the education centers I spent the majority of the time at were the Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill, where I volunteered and worked for awhile. I also worked for the Carbon County Conservation District.”
Career stops in Montana and New England followed, where she worked with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife monitoring black bears.
“We put GPS collars on them and watched their denning,” Cunfer said. “Once we figured out where they were, we would tranquilize them and (collect) bio data, check on the cubs and that sort of thing.”
In Pennsylvania, Cunfer has trapped whitetail deer with the state Game Commission, taught preschool and owned a nonprofit (Evergrowing Inspirations). Cunfer noted her expertise will now be directed to nature programming and education for BVRA.
Working with Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, has produced some new ideas. Among them, the metamorphosis of the skating rink’s Warming House to a Nature Studio. It will be a site for arts and crafts and nature activities as a companion to the nearby Play Garden.
The outdoor Play Garden, a place where getting dirty while learning is acceptable, includes a story time area, a “mud kitchen,” a canoe and a “little theater” for pint-sized productions.
Cunfer said they will be working with a couple of age groups, including the BVRA Explorers (ages 2 to 5). Weekday programs are being planned for the start, with an eight-week summer camp. A morning group for the youngest children was also in the works. BVRA summer camps will be for children going into grades 1 through 6.
For potential camp counselors, Cunfer said a Junior Leadership Program for children ages 12 to 15 was planned for 2021. Not only would young nature counselors be taught to teach, Cunfer said they would also be given opportunities to succeed as leaders.
“Our goal is to be offering year-round nature program eventually,” Cunfer added. “Being that I just came in, our main focus right now is the summer camp.”
BVRA was in the process of hiring camp counselors for 2021 who will be helped by the junior counselors.
Cunfer concluded many people felt stuck, scared and anxious during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A return to more-normal activities was timely, especially for young people.
“This is a perfect opportunity for kids to be coming out now,” Cunfer said. “This is a great learning space, there is fresh air, where better is it for kids to be than outside in nature?”
Visit www.bvrec.org, Facebook and Instagram for more information.
