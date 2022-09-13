Lean into fall with these braised lamb meatballs
Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

It’s officially autumn, so wave farewell to summer, wrap yourself in something cozy, and make some meatballs. Meatballs are like a warm hug. They are unpretentious, homey and unfailingly comforting — just like that sweater you’re about to put on.

Meatballs are also universally pleasing. Most cuisines seem to have a version of a meatball, with “meat” being the variable term. The iterations are numerous and diverse, yet consistent: from the traditional meaty marriage of beef and pork, to fishy concoctions such as Danish fiskefrikadeller or Brazilian bolinho de bacalhau, to vegetarian no-meatballs constructed of lentils and beans. Falafel, anyone?

