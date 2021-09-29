LEWISBURG — Rules requiring daily testing of employees not vaccinated for COVID-19 would faithfully be observed at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, admitted Tuesday some employees were not happy with the daily tests, but they had a choice. Perhaps as a result, the vaccination rate has recently risen to about 75% among employees.
Aucker added that employees would never be locally mandated to get vaccinated for coronavirus, but they would wait and see whether a federal mandate is imposed. Meantime, daily testing for non-vaccinated employees would remain a “must.”
Recent figures posted by Evangelical indiated 33 of 98 chartered hospital beds were hospitalized with coronavirus patients. Of them, 27 were not vaccinated and eight were in the critical care unit. None, as of Tuesday, were using ventilators.
The totals, more than half of the late-December peak, still represented a significant uptick.
“While the number of patients weren’t as high was they were (in December), you are still seeing just how sick people can get with COVID,” Aucker said. “And you have a smaller work force to take care of those people. The burden on the existing work force is just as great.”
Nurses, Aucker observed, were sometimes accepting assignments requiring travel which has resulted in local shortages. The same apparently held true for other job titles.
“We are working hard to keep adequate staff here,” Aucker said. “We’ve done some things in the last week in addressing wages and things like that.”
With a higher percentage of COVID-19 patients, Aucker cautioned that the expectation that a hospital bed will be immediately available may not be fulfilled.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters clinics will be announced in the near future. Aucker said the public will be able to call a hotline and make a reservation. Once the demand is gauged, clinics may be set up in places like the Miller Center.
Current eligibility for boosters includes people age 65 and up, patients with compromised immune systems and people who work in environments where the likelihood of coronavirus exposure is higher.
Evangelical recently raised the minimum base pay for employees to $15 per hour.
