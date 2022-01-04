MILTON — Noting his excitement for the occasion, a longtime Milton resident on Monday took the oath of office, becoming Milton’s next mayor.
Democrat Tom Aber, who defeated Republican Joe Moralez by four votes in November, was sworn in as mayor during a council reorganizational meeting.
Aber, who is 77, first moved to the Milton area when he was 12 years old. He replaces Mark Shearer, who was appointed mayor in June following the passing of longtime Mayor Ed Nelson.
Aber plans to meet today with Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, as the mayor has oversight of the police department.
After taking the oath of office, Aber swore in council members elected to their seats during the November election.
Those council members were: Jeff Robol, Ward 1; Linda Meckley, Ward 3; Ruben Medina, Ward 4; and Scott Derr, Ward 5.
Derr, who is also Milton’s fire chief, is new to council. He replaces Richard Specht. The others sworn in had been serving on council.
Jamie Walker was unanimously selected to continue serving as council president. He has served on council for 10 years and was initially selected as president after Shearer resigned from his seat on council to become mayor.
Confusion surrounded the vote for council vice president, with Walker confirming late Monday evening that a re-vote for vice president will occur during a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12.
During the meeting, Derr nominated Moralez to serve as vice president, while Meckley nominated Charles Swartz.
Voting in favor of Moralez were Walker, Derr, Medina and John Pfeil. Voting against were Swartz, Meckley, Robol and Cindy Fawess.
Voting in favor of Swartz were Meckley, Robol and Fawess. Voting against were Derr, Medina, Moralez, Pfeil and Walker.
During the meeting, it was believed the vote was tied, with Aber casting a tie-breaking vote for Swartz.
However, Walker explained Monday evening there was procedural confusion surrounding the vote, as neither candidate received a majority vote. As a result, solicitor Robert Benion later advised Walker that a re-vote for vice president should occur at the next scheduled meeting.
Council accepted a letter from Kevin Scheimreif stating his inability to fill a Ward 2 council seat, which he was elected to in November.
Immediately upon accepting the resignation, council appointed Dale Pfeil to fill the seat for two years. Pfeil had been serving on council but did not seek re-election.
In other business, council approved the following appointments:
• Vacancy Board: Raymond Callenberger as chair and Richard Specht as a new member.
• Borough manager: Jess Novinger.
• Secretary/treasurer: Shelly Sandstrom.
• Code Enforcement/Zoning officer: Doug Diehl.
• Solicitor: Robert Benion.
• Sewage Enforcement: Jim Sanders, officer; and Kenneth Young, alternate officer.
