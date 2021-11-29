MIFFLINBURG — A queen for 2022 was recently named by an organization dedicated to promoting the sport of rodeo in the commonwealth.
Hannah Zechman of Mifflinburg, incoming Miss Keystone State Rodeo, was crowned Saturday Nov. 20 after two days of competition.
Zechman, former Union County West End Fair queen, competed in Harrisburg. Entrants were judged on speeches and horsemanship.
"We were given a horse that isn't ours. We were not to practice prior on our own or anything," Zechman said. "I actually won the horsemanship part of the pageant. We were given a pattern we had to complete and then we also had to do our 'queen lap.' That is where it is just us on the horse riding around."
Smiling and waving were part of the lap, followed by lap where a flag was carried as it would be at a rodeo.
Zechman said 2022 will see her attend a minimum number of rodeos in the state. Sponsors, All-American Rodeo Company and Bullride Mania, encouraged going to their events.
"The first rodeo activity I will be attending will be the First Frontier Circuit finals in January in Harrisburg," she said. "My reign officially starts (Saturday) Jan 1."
The first event runs alongside the Pennsylvania Farm Show and will be in the New Holland Arena.
"There are going to be plenty of opportunities," said Zechman, a first-year student at Lock Haven University. "I am going to get to meet new people, promote the sport of rodeo and be a role model for younger kids to look up to."
Zechman said most events would present a drive of an hour or more for her to attend. But local rodeos are hosted in summer at Just a Small Town Ranch in Middleburg. In January 2023 in Oklahoma, she will represent Pennsylvania in a national rodeo queen competition.
Zechman, 18, is also a member of Keystone Junior Rodeo for one more year and will be in Benton for competition.
