KULPMONT — The Kulpmont 100 will be hosting the Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17-18 at Kulpmont's Veterans Memorial Sports Complex.
The show will feature life-size animatronic dinosaurs with integrated Bluetooth sound which can be experienced in the COVID-19 safe environment of your own family car.
The display is geared toward children 12 and younger.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.jurassicwonder.com.
