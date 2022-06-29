Columbia County road work continues
BLOOMSBURG — Motorists are advised that a roadwork project will continue on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships, Columbia County.
On Sunday, the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. started pavement preservation work between mile marker 239 and mile marker 240. Motorists can expect the right driving lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed daily from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Friday.
Work on this $9.1 million pojrect includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Shaffer Road, Lows Road and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, including the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October.
Route 147 lane restrictions
MILTON — Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Route 147 southbound in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
On Thursday, June 30, the contractor will be working on Route 147 southbound, just north of the Ridge Road intersection. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day.
Motorists can expect the right travel lane and berm to be closed with traffic being controlled by single lane conditions with flagging.
