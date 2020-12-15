NEW COLUMBIA (AP) — A man has died several weeks after being injured in a propane cylinder explosion while he was camping in New Columbia last month, authorities said.
Kevin Shaffer, 59, of Northumberland, was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s offices said.
Shaffer died of complications of second- and third-degree burns following the Nov. 29 blast that occurred while he was camping in New Columbia, Union County, the coroner’s office said.
The death was ruled accidental.
