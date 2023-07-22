Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Katrina Stradley, 37, of Milton and Alan Shelley Jr., 38, of Milton.
• Sarah Hayes, 32, of Shamokin Township and James Johnston, 32, of Danville.
• Christen Larsen, 67, of Sunbury and Tomothy Scheller, 65, of Sunbury.
• Idrees Khan, 27, of Selinsgrove and Sara Noshahi, 31 of Selinsgrove.
• Stacey Maxime, 36, of Mount Carmel and Thomas Beachley, 52, of Mount Carmel.
• Alexandra Araya, 35, of Subury and Jose Zayas, 38, of Sunbury.
• Amie Griffin, 47, of Sunbury and Brian Delker, 32, of Sunbury.
• Courtney Hummel, 26 of Arlington, Va., and Evan Toomey, 25, of Manor City.
• Sarah Smith, 27, of Sunbury and Philip Croak III, 27, of Sunbury.
• Chloe Poltonavage, 25, of West Beaver Township and Nicholas Will, 34, of West Beaver Township.
• Calon Reid, 20, of Turbotville and Olivia Fox, 19, of Turbotville.
Deed transfers
• Ronald Zimmerman and Janet Zimmerman to Jason Lambousis and Angela Lambousis, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Jason Lambousis and Angela M. Lambousis to Melvin Linn, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Kevin C. Stephens, Marueen R. Stevens, Abbigail E. Stephens, Abbigail E. Gay and Trustees of the Stephens Family Trust to Kevin C. Stephens and Maureen R. Stephens, property in Milton, $1.
• Dalton S. Mitchell, Maddy E. Woltz, Maddy E. Mitchell, Madalyn Katilynn Elizabeth Mitchell and Madalyn E. Mitchell to Lauren Hensey, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Kathleen A. Craig and Kathleen A. Cameron to Keith A. Cameron, property in Turbot Township $1.
• David J. Carr, Rachel N. Carr, Ryan S. Solomon and Casey J. Solomon to Solomon Family Trust, Rachel N. Carr trustee and Ryan S. Solomon trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Carolyn M. Fisher and Nelson L. Fisher to Susan A. Peggs, property in Milton, $1.
• Janice M. Melin to Alice M. Clark, property in Milton, $1.
• Alex R. Milheim and Makenzie B. Milheim to Alex R. Milheim, property in East Chillisquaque township, $1.
• David B. Lapp and Sarah S. Lapp to Jacob C. Brooks and Allyssa M. Yaggie, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Jonathon Walter, Gina Walter and Gina Twilley to Gary L. Jarrett, property in Milton, $1.
• David and Wagner Inc. and Brookside Homes to Carolyn M. Fisher, property in McEwensville, $1.
• James S. Stahl Jr., Lindsay A. Stahl and Lindsay A. Smith to Karen Ruth Pilles, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Bernard D. Rumberger and Ashley Rumberger to Brandon Kio, property in Coal Township, $160,000.
• Equity Trust Company Custodian and Roger Grattan to Sherley Francois and Marie Rose Bazile, property in Kulpmont, $21,000.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation by agent and Mortgage Connect LP agent to Dany Manuel Nunez, property in Shamokin, $17,001.
• Francis A. Hummel agent and Barbara M. Hummel by agent to Matthew J. Hummel and Vicki A. Hummel, property in Point Township, $6,400.
• Sidney L. Williams by agent, Darlene R. Williams by agent and Robert L. Williams agent to Pete McMahon and Diane M. MacMahon, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jerome J. Sopp estate and Cynthia Sopp administratrix to Cynthia Sopp and Jenna Sopp, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Keith M. Good and Lura A. Good to Michael Andrew Menapace, property in Ralpho Township, $215,000.
• Franklin C. Haas to Joseph J. Byler II and Barbara S. Byler, property in Rockefeller Township, $3,000.
• Heidi A. Steinhart and Heidi A. Bressi to Matthew J. Lupotsky and Andrea L. Lupotsky, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jack V. Galer and Sara E. Galer to Michael David Enterline and Hollie Kaye Enterline, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Barry L. Rissinger and Patricia A. Rissinger to Rissinger Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Barry L. Rissinger individually and trustee and Patricia A. Rissinger individually and trustee, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Kolya Kramarenko to Fausto F. Sen Peralto and Juri Sen Peralto, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Reis Investment s LLC to Lenoire Leslie, property in Subnury, $180,000.
• Alyssa Marie Beagle, Alyssa Marie Patterson and Michael Patterson to Koby C. Schmidt and Megan I. Schmidt, property in Rush Township, $245,000.
• Pitbull Rei LLC to Jual Luiz Salas and Alexis M. Mojica Roario Salas, property in Upper Augusta Township, $186,000.
• Dustin Weirick and Alesha Weirick to Andrew R. Scheller and Kristen S. Scheller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mary S> Ryan to Ryan Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Mary S. Ryan, Sandra Seebold trustee and Jane Cunningham trustee, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Michael John Marcinek estate and Stephen marcinek exeuctor to Anthony Q. Yost, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Levi Rosini and Marissa Malia Rosini to Dennis Powell and Julie Powell, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Pamela Keiser, Margaret L. Grow estate, Peggy L. Grow estate and Nicholas Keiser to Pamela Keiser and Nicholas Keiser, property in Ralpho Township.
• Joanne E. Moratelli to Alexandra J. Moratelli, property in Mount Carmel Township, $120,000.
• Jack Brenner to Jean Luckson Laborde, property in Marion Heights, $15,000.
• Christopher Wai Ho Koo and Tracy R. Koo to Rajeshkumar M. Patel, property in Riverside, $615,000.
• Cecilia A. Belfanti, Robert E. Belfantti III and Eric Belfanti to Shawn Ryan, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Mark J. Kilmer and Jodi L. Kilmer to Adam D. Leisenring, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
• Antoinette Santoriello trust and Antoinette Santoriello trustee to Antoinette Santoriello trust and Nancy Gentile trustee, property in Cameron Township, $1.
• Harold T. Yoder estate, Tanya A. Bingaman executrix and Tanya M. Bingaman individually to Eric P. Snyder, property in Zerbe Township, $15,500.
• Patricia A. Byle and Robert Byle to Anthony M. Adams and Erica Adams, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Jacob Disla to Ramon de Los Santos, property in Sunbury, $90,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Brendin Pancher to Marilyn Lupkiewicz, property in Kulpmont, $4,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Walter Hyde to Esther Vittini Rivas, property in Shamokin, $4,700.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard M. McSurdy and Gina V. McSurdy to Renee Marie Douyon, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Wylter Hyde to Edwin Lenin Amaya, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Maria C. Garcia Sanchez to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $13,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Rosa Andrulanis to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $11,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert John Young and Marlene G. Young to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Coal Township, $14,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gordon L. Meredith and Margaret J. Meredith to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mike Smith and Basic Real Estate Co. LLC to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $7,800.
• John P. Ferrari and Sandra L. Ferrari to Chelsey A. Auguste, property in Mount Carmel, $205,000.
8 Dulce Maria Martene Gonazlez to Moses Ribott, property in Kulpmont, $63,000.
• Vivian L. Hoffman estate and David A. Hoffman exeuctor to David J. Sandri, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Cleatus J. Barron estate, Kenneth E. Helsop co-exeuctor and Northumberland National Bank co-executor to Clyde Richard Adams and Suellen A. Adams, property in Ralpho Township, $223,000.
• Tiffany S. Watts, Tiffany S. Heckman and Michael E. Heckman to Kingdom Foundations LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,.
• Kenneth A. Hoffman to John Supsic and Alma S. Martin, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Mary L. Nye to Shawn W. Nye, property in Shamokin Township, $172,000.
• Michael D. Good and Bernadette A. Good to Keith Michael Good and Lura Anne Good, property in Riverside, $285,000.
• Kathleen Wheary and Harry Wheary to Dorothy M. Wheary, property in Coal Township, $102,000.
