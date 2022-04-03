MIFFLINBURG — Innovation, forward thinking and simply relying on faith has added up to a turnaround in Union County's second largest borough.
Nikki Keister-Hornig opened Gable House, a custom-baked goods, in 2016. She's optimistic about the future of downtown Mifflinburg. That optimism has apparently spread to colleagues up and down Chestnut Street and elsewhere.
"It's really been all about the entrepreneurs who have been growing," Keister-Hornig said. "They are really people who value their craft. The nature of that is that they will make really good products because they put their expertise and care into it."
Keister-Hornig grew up in Mifflinburg and has seen the community endure the same business cycles as others have. She worked with three team members on a recent Friday morning at Gable House.
"We've seen the big shift away from 'the mall' into these downtowns," Keister-Hornig observed. "The mall was like a town square for awhile. Now it is shifting back to small towns and it is really, really great."
Among the entrepreneurs taking the steps needed to turn the Mifflinburg business district around, Sarah Wheatley of Gilly's Lilies was noted for creative floral design. Joe Haber, of Tomahawks, has created indigenous foods of the northeast in familiar formats like tacos. On the nonprofit side, Emily Gorski found Mifflinburg as a base for the DIG Furniture Bank.
Lance Miller, Mifflinburg Innovation Works (MIW) founder, said the topic of what to do about the empty storefronts in downtown Mifflinburg was first approached about two years ago. MIW has provided usable space for creative businesses and hopes to have more available in the future.
