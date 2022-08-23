Chamber purchases company car

MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s latest outreach initiative is coming to a roadway near you.
Representatives of W&L Mazda recently delivered the chamber’s first company car, a 2022 Mazda CX-30. Soon, it will also be adorned the organization’s logo and other pertinent information.
The chamber board felt the decision to purchase a vehicle was long overdue, as “it will help the Central PA Chamber of Commerce become more recognizable and give us a stronger presence within our communities. It will also continue driving the Chamber forward.”
Cory Brown, general manager of W&L Mazda, is grateful for the business and to provide the first company vehicle.
“We’re happy to be a Central PA Chamber member and appreciate the opportunity,” he said.
