Chamber purchases company car

Andy Long, dealer principal of the local W&L dealerships, turns over the keys to Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber. From left: Reese Hilbot, sales consultant; and Cory Brown, general manager for W&L Mazda; Long; Aikey; Rob Jones, Central PA Chamber board chair; Chenelle Thomas, second vice chair; Lennea Brown, treasurer; and Skyler Herb, first vice chair.

 Provided by Jeff Shaffer/Central PA Chamber of Commerce

MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s latest outreach initiative is coming to a roadway near you.

Representatives of W&L Mazda recently delivered the chamber’s first company car, a 2022 Mazda CX-30. Soon, it will also be adorned the organization’s logo and other pertinent information.

