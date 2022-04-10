WARRENSVILLE — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host an Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 23, at Rider Park.
As part of the celebration, the following will be held:
• Bird Walk: 8 to 9 a.m.
• Plan Your Own Native Garden: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Hands On Planting, 10 a.m. too noon.
• Park Hike: 2 to 4:30 p.m., along Ceryl's Trail, with park staff.
For more information, visit www.RiderPark.org.
