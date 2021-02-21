State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 17 along North Susquehanna Trail at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Anna M. Kiatskie, 73, of Sunbury, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus south when it made a left turn and struck a northbound 2018 Ford Econoline E450 driven by Gary E. Hill, 59, of Selinsgrove, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Kiatskie will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Trespass
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 13 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
The victim is a 28-year-old Middleburg woman, troopers noted.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A North Carolina man was charged with theft after allegedly stealing miscellaneous food and clothing items valued at $131.07.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 6:33 p.m. Feb. 19 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Darren Jones, 26, of Lumberton, N.C., was charged.
Theft by deception
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file an unemployment claim using the Social Security number of a 39-year-old McClure woman.
The alleged incident occurred sometime Feb. 17 along State Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. Troopers said the suspect filed the claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program in Pennsylvania. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly made fraudulent charges using the debit card of a 69-year-old McClure woman.
Troopers said the alleged thefts occurred at 11:16 a.m. Feb. 19 along Stage Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. Six fraudulent charges, totaling around $40 were reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Selinsgrove man attempted to apply for a loan, used his Social Security number and home address and had the loan flagged.
The victim was notified by bank personnel, police noted.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Selinsgrove woman reportedly attempted to purchase a vehicle via Facebook Marketplace and never received the vehicle.
Troopers said the incident occurred between Jan. 31 and Feb. 8 at 9 Pennsylvania Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County, when the woman sent the suspect $8,000 in gift cards, then never received the vehicle.
Found drugs
PENN TOWNSHIP — Drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle at 9:33 a.m. Feb. 21 at 81 Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers section a broken bong was located.
State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — An unnamed driver was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:51 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 125 and Burnside Road, Coal Township, Northumberland County. A 2017 Toyota Tundra was stopped.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 34-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. Feb. 20 along Route 15 south and West Third Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A 2008 Dodge was allegedly involved.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 28-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 1:18 a.m. Feb. 21 along Campbell and Grace streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A 2001 Subaru Outback was stopped, at which time the unnamed driver admitted to smoking marijuana, police said.
DUI
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Following a traffic stop, a 22-year-old Dalmatia woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
The stop occurred at 3:18 a.m. Feb. 20 along Hastings Street and East Southern Avenue, South Williamsport, Lycoming County. After a 2015 Ford was stopped for alleged moving violations, the woman was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along Route 654, west of Taggerty’s Run Road, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Kubota tractor/plow driven by Mark A. Lorson, 63, of Williamsport, was traveling in a private driveway when it entered the roadway and was struck by a northbound 2017 Nissan Frontier driven by Dennis J. Bennett, 63, of Wiliamsport, troopers reported. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man sustained an unknown injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. Feb. 18 along Rose Valley Road, south of Trout Run Mountain Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Kyle J. Finicle, 36, of Montoursville, was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. Finicle was reportedly not at the scene, but contacted at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman escaped injury when a vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a bridge abutment.
The crash occurred at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 along I-180 westbound at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said Angela J. Maniscalo, 25, of Muncy, was traveling west across a bridge when the 2007 Mazda 3 she was driving left the roadway and struck the bridge abutment, then went across both travel lanes and left the rnorth side of the road before coming to a rest.
Maniscalo was belted and was not injured. She will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
MONTGOMERY — An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2019 Nissan Rogue, troopers noted.
The hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 21 at 15 N. Main St., Montgomery, Lycoming County. The Rogue was parked facing south along Route 54 when it was struck from behind, troopers noted.
Hit and run
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Suspects involved in a hit-and-run rollover crash were found to have active warrants, troopers reported.
A 1999 Volkwagen Cabriolet was traveling south along Pleasant Valley Road, east of Sugar Camp Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. The crash occurred at 6:48 a.m. Jan. 22 when the vehicle crossed the double-yellow lines, across the east shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned onto its roof. The driver and a second individual associated with the registered owner of the vehicle — neither of whom were named — were found to have active warrants in Lycoming County, according to police.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A $20 bill was reportedly stolen from an 18-year-old Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 6 a.m. and noon Feb. 15 along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The unknown person took the bill and fled.
