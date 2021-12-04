GARDNERS - Pennsylvania is home to so many hiking gems, no matter how many times you venture into Penn's Woods, and no matter where you hit the trail, you're bound to find something that will make you marvel at Mother's Nature's gifts.
A recent trek to Pine Grove Furnace State Park had me excited about the Appalachian Trail (AT) Museum and more miles of the AT in Pa. in my log, but it was a state forest trail that made me smile and marvel in wonderment.
It's unfortunate the AT is routed the way it is in some places through the commonwealth due to the fact that thousands of visitors to the trail miss some of Pa.'s most splendid views. As many stunning vistas are incorporated into the trail, some are just steps off the AT and thru hikers never get to see them.
Parking is plentiful at the state park, which also allows overnight parking for those wishing to make their excursion a camping venture. If you catch the trail at the parking site near the museum - open Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 31 - take the south section. There are a few dreaded road sections along this eight-plus-mile hike.
Nothing along the AT section of this hike is overly spectacular. There are some water crossings and the Toms Run Shelter, but the highlight of this section is clearly the midpoint of the trail, at 1,090 miles. Standing in the spot, you are halfway to the southern terminus, Springer Mountain, Ga. and Mount Katahdin, Maine, the northern terminus.
The loop portion of this trail incorporates the Sunset Rocks Trail, blazed blue. You first encounter the connection a little over a mile into the walk along the AT. Having taken both sections, I advise continuing along the AT to make it a counterclockwise loop.
Once you pass the midpoint marker and the Toms Run Shelter, you cross Toms Run — a gorgeous little water feature — and you'll see the Sunset connection to your left. Hang a left and immediately venture into a gorgeous forest with a ridgeline rising to your right. You're actually walking parallel to Toms Run and can hear it in the distance in spots.
Soon you come to Michaux Road and along with it a short road hike before the trail darts back to the east and begins a gradual ascent of South Mountain. As you reach the top of the ridgeline, you notice the massive boulders and your rock scramble begins.
This is where those who blazed this trail deserve an extra hearty pat on the back, because the rock scramble is not for everyone. Two blue-blazed trails exist along this portion to allow those uncomfortable with the rock scrambles to avoid traversing the massive, rocky outcrops.
However, you miss the opportunity to gaze south if you do not choose to scale the rocks. Still, it's a section of the trail that is not for those who don't handle heights very well, nor those who don't like stepping or climbing areas where a slip will result in a nasty fall.
Several views exist along this section, which ends with a sharp left back down the mountain. Before doing that, though, venture a few more steps eastward to the final section of vistas.
The trek down is a bit steep - as is the climb, hence the suggestion at making it a counterclockwise loop. It's wide enough in sections to make short, steep switchbacks and thus an easier descent. Though only about 400 feet of elevation, there are several ups and downs along the entirety of the trail.
Once you've rejoined the AT, it's a right turn and you're just over a mile from your parking spot in the park.
Pine Grove Furnace State Park and this portion of Michaux State Forest are located in Cumberland County, south of Carlisle. To get there, take Routes 11/15 and 22/322 to I-81 (or I-81 for those south) to the Newville (Route 233) exit. Both the Pine Grove Furnace and Col. Denning state parks are noted at this exit with Denning to the north. Pine Grove Furnace is eight miles south along Route 233. When you get to the park, take a right, and the museum is just up to your left. Parking is available to the right. There's also a general store.
This makes for a stellar day outing. Visit www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/PineGroveFurnaceStatePark/Pages/default.aspx for more information on the state park and www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateForests/FindAForest/Michaux/pages/default.aspx for information on Michaux State Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.