LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will unveil a new exhibit called Sun, Earth, Universe on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. LCM members will receive a special sneak peek of the exhibit during Member Morning from 9 to 10 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10.

The exhibit gives children the chance to learn how scientists collect information about the cun and planets, and to better understand the vastness of the universe. Children will have the opportunity for hands-on learning as they plan, build, and test a spacecraft. The exhibit also includes tools that allow children to see the invisible just like astronomers. The Sun, Earth, Universe exhibition was created by the National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE Network) in collaboration with NASA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.