MILLMONT — Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont will host Re-Creation.
Re-Creation, with a standard roster of eight performers and two technicians, represents Re-Creation USA, Inc. Their repertoire includes religious and family-oriented music. The group also provides entertainment for veterans homes and hospitals in the United States.
Founded in 1976, Re-Creation has appeared in churches of all denominations, fairs, festivals, local, regional, state and national corporation banquets and conventions. Civic clubs, fraternal groups, schools, and public and private organizations now keep Re-Creation booked for more than 300 concerts each year in all 50 states.
The Re-Creation sacred program is a presentation of an enduring faith in the Christian message. The group's blending of voices, tasteful apparel and dynamic presentation contribute to a unique and memorable worship experience.
The public is invited to attend the concert at no charge, but a free-will offering will be received.
Christ’s United Lutheran Church, also known at the "Four Bells Church," is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg on Route 45. The church is part of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish, along with First Evangelical Lutheran Church of 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
