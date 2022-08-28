PennDOT honors Star of Excellence recipients

MONTOURSVILLE — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 3 — which represents Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties — were among the honorees.
Marc Blair and Laurie Cristini, from District 3, were among those honored during an event held at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.
“Marc and Laurie are two of many employees who have demonstrated great dedication and outstanding service to the district,” said Eric High, district executive. “Marc and Laurie have exceeded our expectations with their quality of work, customer service outreach, innovative ideas, teamwork, and overall contributions to provide excellent transportation services to the public. We are proud to present them with this honor.”
Blair began his PennDOT career in 2008, and currently serves as a transportation construction manager (TCM). Prior to working at PennDOT, he worked for a contractor in the private sector. As a TCM, he is responsible for overseeing construction projects throughout District 3.
He also serves as an acting highway assistant maintenance manager, managing winter operations in Sullivan County. In addition, Blair served in an interim role as the district permits manager.
Cristini began her PennDOT career in District 3 more than 31 years ago and is a civil engineer in the highway design unit.
Cristini assesses the changes in the Computer Aided Design and Drafting (CADD) software and incorporates them into the design process, while also training other designers and engineers in roadway design procedures and requirements. She recognizes and addresses issues that impact highway projects, such as traffic control and public coordination. She designs and delivers projects of all levels, including high priority, short-deadline projects to address emergency issues that arise.
The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.
