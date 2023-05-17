Zenzinger tops DA race

Robyn Zenzinger

LEWISBURG — A Union County resident working as an assistant district attorney in Northumberland County secured more votes than her rival for the Republican nomination for the district attorney’s post in her county.

Robyn Zenzinger garnered 2,187 votes to rival Brian Kerstetter’s 1,894 votes in the race for the Republican nomination for Union County district attorney.

