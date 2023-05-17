Zenzinger tops DA race

LEWISBURG — A Union County resident working as an assistant district attorney in Northumberland County secured more votes than her rival for the Republican nomination for the district attorney’s post in her county.
Robyn Zenzinger garnered 2,187 votes to rival Brian Kerstetter’s 1,894 votes in the race for the Republican nomination for Union County district attorney.
Once Tuesday’s election results are certified, Zenzinger will likely be her party’s nominee for the position in the November election.
On the Democratic side of the ticket, 331 write-in votes were cast.
Republican commissioner incumbents Preston Boop and Jeff Reber were uncontested on the ballot. Boop received 3,256 votes, with Reber garnering 3,175.
Both will appear on the ballot in November.
On the Democratic ticket, incumbent Stacy Richards received 1,980 votes, while 1,114 write-in votes were cast.
Richards will appear on the ballot in November, along with the individual to receive the most write-in votes on the Democratic ticket.
Three commissioner seats will be up for grabs in the fall.
Votes were also cast as candidates battled for party nominations for Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school board seats.
According to the Union County Election’s Office, the candidates who were the top-five vote getters on the Republican side of Lewisburg the ballot will move on to the November election, as will the top five vote getters on the Democratic side. Five seats will be up for grabs in the fall.
The following votes were cast for seats on the Lewisburg board.
• Republican: Ross Muir, 728 votes; Justin Madaus, 384 votes; Jordan Fetzer, 925 votes; Erin Jablonski, 515 votes; Cory Heath, 785 votes; Laura Graver, 822 votes; Ashley Anne Grant, 431 votes; Tara Unzicker-Fassero, 775 votes; write-in votes, 17.
• Democrat: Ross Muir, 262 votes; Justin Madaus, 1,094 votes; Ashley Anne Grant, 1,212 votes; Cory Heath, 326 votes; Erin Jablonski, 1,250 votes; Jordan Fetzer, 362 votes; write-in votes, 63.
In the Mifflinburg district, candidates were also fighting for their party’s nomination for open seats. The following votes were cast:
• Region 1 Republican: Janell Weaver, 301 votes; Mindy Benfer, 373 votes; Joshua Moser, 509 votes; write-in votes, 10.
• Region 1 Democrat: Janell Weaver, 194; write-in votes, 12.
• Region 2 Republican: Francis Gillott, 197 votes; Troy Zimmerman, 591 votes; Carl Andy Emery, 545 votes; Autumn Faust 111 votes; Dennis Keiser 123 votes: write-in votes, 0.
• Region 2 Democrat: Autumn Faust, 204 votes; write-in votes, 24.
• Region 3 Republican: Amy Wehr, 67 votes; Tyler Snook, 354 votes; write-in votes, 1.
• Region 3 Democrat: Amy Wehr, 49 votes; write-in votes, 4.
All results are unofficial until certified by the county.
