SUNBURY — Advocates for home-based child care held a gathering Friday in Sunbury to illustrate the challenges facing providers and what could be done to address them.
The meeting at the Luzerne County Community College Sunbury facility was hosted by ReadyNation, a nonprofit executive group dedicated to strengthening the workforce through early learning. The group released a report Friday illustrating benefits of home-based child care for working families. Among them, lower costs, greater availability and home-like environment.
Laura Rice, a mom to an 18-month-old son, told the panel that home-based care allows for parents to work non-traditional work hours. The one-to-one care has also helped the child thrive developmentally.
However, Denise Cressman, a home-based provider from Danville, told the panel of the rigors of the work under current conditions.
Cressman said taking care of children could be chaotic, leaving little spare time for the regulatory requirements of licensing. Rules were also cited which she said limited the income and sustainability of a home-care center.
Cressman said curriculum, child assessment and other documentation were ponderous. Local zoning, isolation and lack of a business model were also industry challenges across-the-board.
"We need to change the statute in Pennsylvania to allow Pre-K Counts to be provided in family child care homes," Cressman recommended. "Children should be able to access Pre-K Counts in a home-based setting. We (also) need a qualified substitute pool."
But Cressman, a care-provider for 30 years, said the satisfactions of being an educator as well as a provider brought other rewards. Among them, hearing from successful "alumni" as students, parents and in many professional fields.
Kimberly Early, director of public policy and advocacy for the PA Association for the Education of Young Children, cited the importance of American Rescue Plan funding. But the crisis in child care predated the coronavirus crisis, Early noted, and her group supported recommendations in the ReadyNation report.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), chair of the House Approproations Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure, said the legislature was watching all the federal money coming the state's way. There may or may not be legislative action needed and there coould be stipulations attached to federal funds.
Schlegel-Culver was sympathetic to Cressman's plight and acknowledged that there may not be many people who choose to enter the field.
Coincidentally, the gathering was held concurrently with US House passage of the "Build Back Better" bill. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, it could provide funding toward meeting needs illustrated by panel members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.