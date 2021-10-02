LEWISBURG — A pilot program which will help young people build and code robotic devices was recently announced by the Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM).
The LC Robotics Club will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays starting Oct. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum #14, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Registration for children ages 8 to 12 can be completed at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
Kit Jackson, a first-year student at Bucknell University, will serve as facilitator and instructor. He said the basic building block, a "robot brain," would allow motors and sensors to be attached to it.
"They make all kinds of sensors and little claws and stuff," Jackson said. "You actually construct the robot using these plastic pieces, sort of like Legos."
Jackson said the function of the robot is only limited by the creativity and imagination of the builder. Club members will not only put hardware together but also code what they've built to do what they'd like it to do.
"Once you build the structure of the robot is hook up all the motors," Jackson said. "On the computer there is a block-based coding function."
Jackson demonstrated a simple program entered into a Vex brand "brain" he chose for a small device with wheels. The program was designed for forward motion and turning, which Jackson said was a good way to learn coding.
As club members get more advanced, a "claw" could be added with a motor to open and close it. Another motor could raise or lower it.
"Another cool thing you can do with some of these is add sensors," he said. "You can have it track a line and follow that line around."
Jackson said he would start all club members together with simpler projects, but groups of two or three students may form as they see who has more experience.
Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director, noted the collaborative experience of working together would encourage problem solving. The opportunity for teamwork would prove valuable considering the degree to which some children have been isolated in the last year.
Jackson added that the education of engineering students stresses teamwork as individuals learn coding and robotics.
He recalled joining a robotics club and having a competition in high school with Vex products. Competition could be in the future for club members, starting with a tug-of-war among their robots.
