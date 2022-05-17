Army ROTC cadets receive commissions

WILLIAMSPORT — In addition to receiving baccalaureate degrees, seven Army ROTC cadets at Pennsylvania College of Technology were commissioned as second lieutenants and assigned their Army component and branch.
Upon commissioning, the cadets committed to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard.
Two cadets were selected to active duty and have been assigned to the infantry branch: Blake T. Blodgett, of Canonsburg, and Joseph L. Elinski, of Wilcox. Blodgett obtained a degree in welding and fabrication engineering technology. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology, Elinski earned associate degrees in automated manufacturing technology and machine tool technology.
Samuel T. Van Dermark, of Penn Yan, N.Y., received the same three degrees as Elinski and will begin his Army Reserve service in the ordnance branch. He’ll be joined in that branch by Jared R. Ward, of Manchester, Md., recipient of a manufacturing engineering technology degree. Aleah M. Emlet, of Altoona, was also elected to serve in the Army Reserve. The electronics and computer engineering technology graduate has been assigned to the quartermaster branch.
Ryan A. Godard, of Fairfield, and Anthony J. Marturano, of Tunkhannock, have committed to the Army National Guard. Godard (finance branch) earned a bachelor’s in emergency management and homeland security, and Marturano (ordnance branch) graduated with a degree in welding and fabrication engineering technology.
The Penn College Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University, which hosted the commissioning ceremony. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College, and Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.
Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the 57th director of the Army Staff, delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. A Lock Haven graduate, Piatt earned his commission as a member of the Bald Eagle Battalion in 1987. Piatt has severed in numerous positions throughout the world, completed several operational deployments and published two books based on his experiences in Afghanistan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.