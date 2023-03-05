Lycoming County death under investigation

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an unnamed person who crashed their vehicle after fleeing from troopers.
The incident occurred at 12:54 a.m. Sunday as a traffic stop was conducted at mile marker 24.1 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
"The operator of the vehicle ultimately fled the scene and crashed his/her vehicle," a press release stated. "The operator of the vehicle was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by the Lycoming County Coroner. Investigation is pending."
The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending the notification of family.
