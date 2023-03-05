Lycoming County death under investigation

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an unnamed person who crashed their vehicle after fleeing from troopers.

The incident occurred at 12:54 a.m. Sunday as a traffic stop was conducted at mile marker 24.1 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.