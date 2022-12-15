MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce will welcome four new members to its board of directors, starting in January.

Elected to three-year terms following the membership wide election in November are: Keith Foust, president of Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company, Dewart/Lewistown; Rachael Herb, assistant VP of the Lewisburg Market for Service 1st Federal Credit Union; Ginnetta Reed, marketing director of T-Ross Brothers Construction, Montandon; and Brandon Schemery, senior account executive with Backyard Broadcasting of Pennsylvania, Williamsport.

