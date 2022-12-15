MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce will welcome four new members to its board of directors, starting in January.
Elected to three-year terms following the membership wide election in November are: Keith Foust, president of Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company, Dewart/Lewistown; Rachael Herb, assistant VP of the Lewisburg Market for Service 1st Federal Credit Union; Ginnetta Reed, marketing director of T-Ross Brothers Construction, Montandon; and Brandon Schemery, senior account executive with Backyard Broadcasting of Pennsylvania, Williamsport.
In addition, incumbent Lauren McDonald, account executive for The Wealth Factory, Muncy, was re-elected to serve a second three-year term.
With new board members means others are stepping down. They include: Andrew Hertzler, owner of XW Construction, Watsontown; Chris Pinchak, owner/operator of Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning, Milton; and Todd Ross, president of T-Ross Brothers Construction.
This concludes Ross’s most recent service to the board. During another term, he served as chairman of the board and has been an active member for more than 20 years.
The chamber offered thanks to this year’s nine board candidates, everyone who made nominations and the board’s nominating committee. The committee included: 2022 Board Chairman Rob Jones of the Milton Historical Society; 1st Vice Chair Skyler Herb of Skyworks Equipment Rental, Harrisburg; Treasurer Lennea Brown of Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg/Montoursville; McDonald; and Director Alison Hall of The UPS Store, Lewisburg.
A total of 697 votes were tallied from among 161 ballots submitted by an organization’s “primary contact” or “voting member”. The Central PA Chamber used a new election service this year — ElectionBuddy — and saw a 118 percent increase in voter participation over last year.
A reorganizational meeting to determine the four 2023 board officers, who make up the executive committee, will take place just prior to the first board meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 12.
