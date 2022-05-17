LEWISBURG — An innovative fundraiser was recently announced to support an equally innovative nonprofit.
An upcycled furniture auction will be held to raise funds for the DIG Furniture Bank from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Union Cellars, 4760 Furnace Road, Lewisburg. A food truck, live music and beverages will be offered. On that day, 50% of alcohol sales will be donated to the DIG Furniture Bank, a nonprofit hub which redirects donated furniture and household items to families in need.
Emily Gorski, co-founder of DIG Furniture Bank, said the silent auction at the informal event will feature about 25 items up for bid. All have been given a creative makeover.
Starting near the end of May, they will be on display at Union Cellars.
“The challenge was for them to take an old piece of furniture and give it new life,” Gorski said. “You’ll never find anything like these pieces that you will see at this event.”
For example, Gorski explained a small dresser was redone by Nicole Bingaman of Team Taylor. Bingaman began advocacy for her son Taylor who had sustained a traumatic brain injury several years ago.
Gorksi observed that Bingaman redid a heavily varnished piece mostly in pink and silver, perfect for a young girl’s room.
Another objective of DIG, Gorski said, is to reduce landfill waste and to reuse material. A table and chair set made from a cement mixer cut in half and repainted by Phil Erdley. Weighted by concrete, the set fulfilled the mission of DIG to reduce waste.
Similarly, a table redone by Sheila Klase, was ready for a use in a home. Gorski said a farmhouse dining table by Kelly Kolak was made from floorboards removed from the DIG headquarters during renovation.
Gorski is grateful for the co-owners of Union Cellars for the opportunity to hold the event. Jillian and Mark Rogers opened about two years ago, converting the facility from an auto body shop into a stylish winery.
Additional ways to support the DIG Furniture Bank, such as merchandise sales, were also planned.
