LEWISBURG — While noting a staffing shortage currently being faced within the school district, Lewisburg Interim Superintendent Cathy Moser reported during a Thursday board meeting that the new school year is off to an otherwise smooth start.
“There is a noted positivity across the buildings,” she said, adding that Thursday marked the 10th day of the school year.
Moser said the district is working to address a shortage of cafeteria workers, custodians and school bus drivers. She said other districts across the region and nation are facing similar issues.
“We continue to look for solutions, and we continue to support our current valued (staff) members,” Moser said.
Multiple board members offered thanks to recently retired Standard-Journal staff writer Matt Farrand. The members noted that Farrand faithfully and fairly covered the meetings, and activities taking place in the school district.
In business actions, the board approved:
• Purchasing electronic teacher and support staff evaluation software, from EduLink, at an annual cost of $12,385.
• Key fob security upgrades at Kelly Elementary School, at a cost of $330,779. It was noted that the upgrades will be covered by grant funds and money available in the capital improvement budget.
• Purchasing, from Ehrlich Pest Control, new netting and squirrel guards for Kelly elementary, $17,160, and new netting for Linntown Intermediate School, $3,990.
• A high school back-up generator maintenance agreement, with Winter Engine-Generator Services, for $1,840.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
